Russia-Africa Trade Reaches Almost $18Bln in 2022 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Trade between Russia and African countries increased in 2022 and reached almost $18 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, adding that this was not the limit of the bilateral potential for economic partnership.

"I would like to note with satisfaction that Russia's trade turnover with the African countries increased in 2022 and reached almost 18 billion US Dollars. However, we are all well aware that the potential of our trade and economic partnership is much higher," Putin said in an article titled "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future" published by the Kremlin.

Russian companies are interested in working more actively in Africa in high technologies and geological exploration, in the fuel and energy complex, including nuclear power, as well as in the chemical industry, mining and transport engineering, agriculture and fisheries, the Russian leader said.

"The changes taking place in the world require the search for solutions related to the establishment of new transport and logistical chains, the formation of a monetary and financial system, and mechanisms of mutual settlements that are safe and free from unfavourable external impacts," the Russian president said.

Russia exported 11.5 million tonnes of grain to Africa in 2022 and almost 10 million tonnes in the first six months of 2023 despite Western sanctions "which severely hamper the supply of Russian food products to developing countries," Putin noted.

Moscow understands "the importance of uninterrupted food supplies for the socio-economic development and political stability of the African states," Putin said, adding that Russia had always paid "great attention to issues related to the supply of wheat, barley, maize and other crops to African countries." Moreover, he noted that Moscow had done so "both on a contractual basis and free of charge as humanitarian aid, including through the United Nations Food Programme."