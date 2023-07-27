Open Menu

Russia-Africa University Association To Be Created Soon - Moscow State University

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Russia-Africa University Association to Be Created Soon - Moscow State University

Work on the creation of a Russia-Africa university association is underway and will be completed in the near future, Victor Sadovnichy, the rector of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, said on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Work on the creation of a Russia-Africa university association is underway and will be completed in the near future, Victor Sadovnichy, the rector of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, said on Wednesday.

"We agreed to create (an association), work is underway, it will be created in the near future. This association will consist mainly of directors or employees of our education system. The task is the exchange of teachers, professional development, student training, and, of course, a very important task is the language. It is necessary to expand the range of African languages, we proposed to study African languages in some Moscow schools, they accepted the proposal. We must strengthen our positions and friendship with African countries on all fronts," Sadovnichy said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

The rector also noted that there are plans to open branches of Moscow State University in Arab and African countries. However, it is necessary to think about proper preparation, so that the education quality in these branches is on par with the education quality in the main campus in Moscow, he said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Moscow Russia Student St. Petersburg July Media Event All From Arab

Recent Stories

Biden Ignored US Military's Advice Not to Withdraw ..

Biden Ignored US Military's Advice Not to Withdraw From Afghanistan - Ex-CENTCOM ..

14 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Dar Al-Arkan&#039;s listing ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Dar Al-Arkan&#039;s listing of $600mn sukuk

28 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia&#039;s PIF marks $5bn to invest in Om ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s PIF marks $5bn to invest in Oman&#039;s vital sectors

28 minutes ago
 Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin ..

Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

28 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Zimbabwe Reliable Partner of Russia on ..

Putin Calls Zimbabwe Reliable Partner of Russia on African Continent

5 minutes ago
 MC to be converted on solar system: Commissioner

MC to be converted on solar system: Commissioner

5 minutes ago
UK High Court Rules Placing Lone Asylum-Seeking Ch ..

UK High Court Rules Placing Lone Asylum-Seeking Children in Hotels Unlawful

5 minutes ago
 Canada Border Agency Charges US Resident After Sei ..

Canada Border Agency Charges US Resident After Seizing Firearms From Him - State ..

5 minutes ago
 Necessary to Hear Russia's Complaints Regarding Gr ..

Necessary to Hear Russia's Complaints Regarding Grain Deal - African Union Chief

35 minutes ago
 Ammunition Depot on Fire in Central Greece, Explos ..

Ammunition Depot on Fire in Central Greece, Explosions Heard - Reports

35 minutes ago
 Poland to Increase Troop Strength to 7 Divisions - ..

Poland to Increase Troop Strength to 7 Divisions - Deputy Prime Minister

35 minutes ago
 Trump's Attorneys Told To Expect Indictment Agains ..

Trump's Attorneys Told To Expect Indictment Against Former President - Reports

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World