Russia, African Countries Agree To Ensure Africa's Food, Energy Security

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Russia and African countries announced on Friday that they had agreed to make joint efforts to ensure Africa's long-term food and energy security

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and African countries announced on Friday that they had agreed to make joint efforts to ensure Africa's long-term food and energy security.

"(Russia and the African countries have agreed) to work together to counter the use of illegitimate unilateral tools and methods, including the application of coercive measures in circumvention of the United UN Council and their extraterritorial application, as well as the imposition of approaches that harm primarily the most vulnerable and undermine international food and energy security," the joint declaration, adopted at the Russia-Africa Summit, read.

Russia and African countries have also agreed to expand mutual trade and encourage investments in energy as well as oil and gas projects, according to the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026.

"(Russia and the African countries have agreed to) expand trade and encourage investment in the energy sector, including in energy infrastructure and projects in the oil and gas sector as well as battery manufacturing in Africa and identify investment opportunities in large energy infrastructure projects, including renewable and energy efficient technologies," the document read.

Moreover, Russia and African countries will also countries to expand cooperation in exploration and production of oil and gas, according to the action plan.

"(Russia and the African countries have agreed to) expand cooperation in the field of clean coal technologies; exploration, extraction and production of oil and gas and refined products, the development of necessary infrastructure, including expanding the use of natural gas as an alternative vehicle fuel in transport; the development of oil refineries through joint research, exchange of information and best practices," the action plan read.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

More Stories From World