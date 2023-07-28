Russia, African Countries Agree to Hold Meeting on Information Security - Declaration

Russia and African countries have agreed to hold a regional meeting on information and communication technologies security, according to the declaration on cooperation in international information security adopted at the Russia-Africa Summit on Friday

"In order to further deepen cooperation between the Russian Federation and African States, (the parties) agreed to hold a regional Russia-Africa meeting on security in the use of information and communications technologies, which will lay the foundation for practical interaction between the interested authorities of our States," the document read.�

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.