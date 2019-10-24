UrduPoint.com
Russia, African Countries Agree To Jointly Counter Political Dictatorship - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:11 PM

Russia and the countries of Africa agreed to jointly counter political dictatorship and financial blackmail, according to a declaration adopted at the Russia-Africa summit in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia and the countries of Africa agreed to jointly counter political dictatorship and financial blackmail, according to a declaration adopted at the Russia-Africa summit in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"Work together to counter political dictatorship and financial blackmail in international trade and economic cooperation, prevent individual countries from obtaining the exclusive right to determine the appropriateness and permissible parameters of legal collaboration between other countries; avoid manipulating requirements of the global non-proliferation regime for exerting pressure on unwelcome countries and competing unfairly," the document says.

The Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi from October 23-24. Over 40 African nations were represented by heads of state or government at the summit, while 11 others sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

