Open Menu

Russia, African Countries Condemn Terrorism In All Its Forms - Summit Declaration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Russia, African Countries Condemn Terrorism in All Its Forms - Summit Declaration

Russia and African countries have condemned all forms of terrorism and terrorist acts, and urged the international community to join efforts in eliminating terrorist threats, according to a declaration on strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism adopted at the Russia-Africa Summit on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and African countries have condemned all forms of terrorism and terrorist acts, and urged the international community to join efforts in eliminating terrorist threats, according to a declaration on strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism adopted at the Russia-Africa Summit on Friday.

"We strongly and unequivocally condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, as well as all terrorist acts, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed," the document said.

The summit emphasized the importance of tackling the involvement of the youth in terrorist activities and countering the spread of radical and destructive ideas among young people, "including the prevention and suppression of terrorist propaganda, incitement to terrorism, as well as recruitment, including through the internet.

"

Russia and Africa called on the international community to "combine efforts in eliminating terrorist threats, with the central and coordinating role of the UN in this regard," the declaration read, adding that the development of cooperation in preventing and suppressing terrorism is required in multilateral formats, as well as regionally and bilaterally, and through the enhancement of cooperation between the UN and regional organizations, and the UN and individual countries.

Summit participants have also agreed to exchange information on terrorist groups, potential attacks and threats, including acts involving chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons, according to the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026 � another document adopted at the summit.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Internet United Nations Exchange Russia Nuclear Young All

Recent Stories

Security beefed up to maintain peace on Ashura in ..

Security beefed up to maintain peace on Ashura in AJK

8 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima inquires about Rizwana's health

Shaza Fatima inquires about Rizwana's health

8 minutes ago
 DIG visits Imambargahs, reviews arrangements

DIG visits Imambargahs, reviews arrangements

8 minutes ago
 PM condoles with UAE President over sad demise of ..

PM condoles with UAE President over sad demise of his brother: Minister for Info ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Support to Speed Up Creation of Free Trad ..

Russia's Support to Speed Up Creation of Free Trade Area in Africa - African Uni ..

8 minutes ago
 RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied His Reque ..

RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied His Requests for Secret Service Protect ..

14 minutes ago
All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in AJK

All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in AJK

14 minutes ago
 Flag March held in Larkana

Flag March held in Larkana

14 minutes ago
 Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resol ..

Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resolve Grain Crisis - African Unio ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia to Create Crisis Management Centers in Afri ..

Russia to Create Crisis Management Centers in Africa - Joint Action Plan

19 minutes ago
 Russia Seeking to Build Strategic Partnership With ..

Russia Seeking to Build Strategic Partnership With African Countries - Putin

19 minutes ago
 Chairman of African Union Says Ceasefire in Ukrain ..

Chairman of African Union Says Ceasefire in Ukraine Must Be Reached

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World