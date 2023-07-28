Russia, African Countries Condemn Terrorism in All Its Forms - Summit Declaration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and African countries have condemned all forms of terrorism and terrorist acts, and urged the international community to join efforts in eliminating terrorist threats, according to a declaration on strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism adopted at the Russia-Africa Summit on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and African countries have condemned all forms of terrorism and terrorist acts, and urged the international community to join efforts in eliminating terrorist threats, according to a declaration on strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism adopted at the Russia-Africa Summit on Friday.

"We strongly and unequivocally condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, as well as all terrorist acts, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed," the document said.

The summit emphasized the importance of tackling the involvement of the youth in terrorist activities and countering the spread of radical and destructive ideas among young people, "including the prevention and suppression of terrorist propaganda, incitement to terrorism, as well as recruitment, including through the internet.

"

Russia and Africa called on the international community to "combine efforts in eliminating terrorist threats, with the central and coordinating role of the UN in this regard," the declaration read, adding that the development of cooperation in preventing and suppressing terrorism is required in multilateral formats, as well as regionally and bilaterally, and through the enhancement of cooperation between the UN and regional organizations, and the UN and individual countries.

Summit participants have also agreed to exchange information on terrorist groups, potential attacks and threats, including acts involving chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear weapons, according to the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026 � another document adopted at the summit.