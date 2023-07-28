Open Menu

Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways To Resolve Grain Crisis - African Union Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resolve Grain Crisis - African Union Chief

Russia and African countries are discussing ways to resolve the current situation around grain after the suspension of the UN-led deal, including Moscow's suggestion to supply grain free of charge, Chairman of the African Union Azali Assoumani said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and African countries are discussing ways to resolve the current situation around grain after the suspension of the UN-led deal, including Moscow's suggestion to supply grain free of charge, Chairman of the African Union Azali Assoumani said on Friday.

"We discussed the issue of grain.

The Russian president said that he was ready to help us even for free. Yes, there are attempts to unblock the current situation. We will see how this can be done, how to ease such a burden," Assoumani said at the second Russia-Africa summit.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg July Media Event From

Recent Stories

Mohsin Dawar briefs senior US Congressional leader ..

Mohsin Dawar briefs senior US Congressional leaders on political situation in Pa ..

5 minutes ago
 Ten-player China beat Haiti to stay alive after wi ..

Ten-player China beat Haiti to stay alive after wild World Cup clash

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls Italy's Recognition of Holodomor in U ..

Moscow Calls Italy's Recognition of Holodomor in Ukraine as Genocide Unfriendly ..

5 minutes ago
 Treasury Says US Banks 'Well Positioned' for Signi ..

Treasury Says US Banks 'Well Positioned' for Significant Downside Scenarios

4 minutes ago
 McConnell to Keep Leading US Senate Republicans Th ..

McConnell to Keep Leading US Senate Republicans Through 2024 Despite Concerns - ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia, African Countries Agree to Ensure Africa's ..

Russia, African Countries Agree to Ensure Africa's Food, Energy Security

8 minutes ago
Rain-triggered floods cuts off Balochistan with Si ..

Rain-triggered floods cuts off Balochistan with Sindh

8 minutes ago
 Seth Hari Ram organises niaz, langar

Seth Hari Ram organises niaz, langar

8 minutes ago
 All arrangements finalized to observe Youm e Ashur ..

All arrangements finalized to observe Youm e Ashur

8 minutes ago
 BIWRMDP, IUCN Pakistan celebrate Inter'l Day for ..

BIWRMDP, IUCN Pakistan celebrate Inter'l Day for Conservation of Mangrove Ecos ..

5 minutes ago
 Security beefed up to maintain peace on Ashura in ..

Security beefed up to maintain peace on Ashura in AJK

25 minutes ago
 Russia, African Countries Condemn Terrorism in All ..

Russia, African Countries Condemn Terrorism in All Its Forms - Summit Declaratio ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World