Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resolve Grain Crisis - African Union Chief

Russia and African countries are discussing ways to resolve the current situation around grain after the suspension of the UN-led deal, including Moscow's suggestion to supply grain free of charge, Chairman of the African Union Azali Assoumani said on Friday

"We discussed the issue of grain.

The Russian president said that he was ready to help us even for free. Yes, there are attempts to unblock the current situation. We will see how this can be done, how to ease such a burden," Assoumani said at the second Russia-Africa summit.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28.