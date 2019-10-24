Russia and its partners from the African nations must develop the geological potential of Africa, which is currently making the continent competitive in the global market, Russian Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Thursday

"Today, the competition, the [geologic] reserves in many countries that suffer a certain deficit tell us that Africa is becoming very attractive and competitive in the international market. The main task of our current relations is to continue the work that was started a long time ago, to develop existing potential and lay a certain groundwork for the future," Kobylkin said during the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum.

He noted that geological cooperation was one of the most important parts of Russia-Africa relations, and the work that Russian companies were doing on the continent, including the state-owned Rosgeology geological company, had considerable potential.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from October 23-24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

