UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, African Countries Must Develop Continent's Geological Potential - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

Russia, African Countries Must Develop Continent's Geological Potential - Minister

Russia and its partners from the African nations must develop the geological potential of Africa, which is currently making the continent competitive in the global market, Russian Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia and its partners from the African nations must develop the geological potential of Africa, which is currently making the continent competitive in the global market, Russian Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Kobylkin said on Thursday.

"Today, the competition, the [geologic] reserves in many countries that suffer a certain deficit tell us that Africa is becoming very attractive and competitive in the international market. The main task of our current relations is to continue the work that was started a long time ago, to develop existing potential and lay a certain groundwork for the future," Kobylkin said during the ongoing Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum.

He noted that geological cooperation was one of the most important parts of Russia-Africa relations, and the work that Russian companies were doing on the continent, including the state-owned Rosgeology geological company, had considerable potential.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from October 23-24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Egypt Company Sochi October Market Media Event From

Recent Stories

Russian Military Police Stationed Outside Kobane o ..

5 minutes ago

8 cases registered over sale of open fuel, 3 shopk ..

5 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

5 minutes ago

Elderly woman killed, four injured in road acciden ..

5 minutes ago

Anti-dengue campaign: Fisheries department thrown ..

5 minutes ago

FM Qureshi urges Int'l community, UNSC to work tow ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.