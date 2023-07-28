Open Menu

Russia, African Countries To Cooperate Between Defense Ministries - Joint Action Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and African countries will cooperate between their defense ministries and hold joint drills, according to the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026 published on Friday.

"Continue the dialogue between the defense ministries of Russia and Africa on the practical cooperation issues of mutual interest, including through joint events, exercises and trainings, scientific discussions and interaction between research centres," the document said.

Russia and African countries will also counter all attempts to use arms control agreements for political purposes, the document read.

