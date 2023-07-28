Russia, African Countries to Join Forces to Lift Sanctions on African States - Declaration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia and African countries have agreed to work together in the United Nations Security Council to ease and lift sanctions against African states, the declaration of the second Russia-Africa summit said on Friday.

"(Russia and African countries intend) to coordinate approaches in the UN Security Council in the field of sanctions policy against African states, including with a view to further ease and completely abolish restrictive measures that have lost their relevance," the declaration published on the Kremlin's website read.

The sides also agreed to oppose illegitimate unilateral sanctions and the freezing of sovereign gold and foreign exchange reserves, as well as reaffirmed the unacceptability of political blackmail against third countries, according to the document.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.