Russia, African Leaders to Adopt Declaration, Joint Action Plan at Summit - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The leaders of Russia and African countries will adopt an overarching policy declaration, a joint action plan, as well as three sector documents, Russian ambassador-at-large and the head of the Russia-Africa partnership forum Oleg Ozerov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"This will be an overarching policy declaration, a joint action plan, as well as three sector papers, which will concern the fight against terrorism, the non-deployment of weapons in space and international information security," Ozerov said, commenting on what documents are expected to be signed at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 27-28.

The Russian Foreign Ministry expects that these document will become a platform for joint work with African countries on the creation of a new configuration of international relations, based on equality and a multipolar world rather than on a "unilateral dictatorship," the diplomat said.