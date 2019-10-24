Russia, African Nations Sign 500 Deals Worth Over $12Bln at Russia-Africa Forum - Adviser

Russia and African nations have signed over 500 agreements worth more than 800 billion rubles ($12 billion) at the Sochi forum, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said Thursday summing up the economic results of the Russia-Africa forum

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia and African nations have signed over 500 agreements worth more than 800 billion rubles ($12 billion ) at the Sochi forum, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said Thursday summing up the economic results of the Russia-Africa forum.

Kobyakov said over 35 official events had taken place in Sochi, as well as more than 1,500 meetings, registered by the Roscongress Foundation.

"The number of signed agreements, memorandums, and contracts is more than 500, the overall worth of only those that we know about at this moment is more than 800 billion rubles. This is a little more than ten billion Dollars. But the meetings continue," Kobyakov said.