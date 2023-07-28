Open Menu

Russia, African Nations To Promote Deeper BRICS-Africa Partnership - Declaration

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 10:22 PM

Russia, African Nations to Promote Deeper BRICS-Africa Partnership - Declaration

Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting African leaders agreed at the second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg on Friday to bolster ties between Africa and BRICS as well as establish dialogue between the African Union and Eurasian security blocs, a joint declaration read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting African leaders agreed at the second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg on Friday to bolster ties between Africa and BRICS as well as establish dialogue between the African Union and Eurasian security blocs, a joint declaration read.

The 74-point document says the heads of state and government of Russia and African countries as well as the African Union and Africa's leading integration organizations agreed to "help enhance the BRICS-Africa partnership and establish the Collective Security Treaty Organization-African Union dialogue, as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-African Union dialogue."

Related Topics

Africa Russia Shanghai Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Government

Recent Stories

Control room setup to assist rain-battered area pe ..

Control room setup to assist rain-battered area people

1 minute ago
 Russia, Africa to Hold Annual International Parlia ..

Russia, Africa to Hold Annual International Parliamentary Conference - Action Pl ..

1 minute ago
 Almost 77% of Russians Trust Putin - Poll

Almost 77% of Russians Trust Putin - Poll

1 minute ago
 France Constitutional Council Adopts Law on Increa ..

France Constitutional Council Adopts Law on Increasing Military Budget to $455Bl ..

1 minute ago
 Imam Hussain (RA) doctrine teaches us, truth can n ..

Imam Hussain (RA) doctrine teaches us, truth can never be sacrificed at any cost ..

9 minutes ago
 Flood peaks in Indus River System likely to turn v ..

Flood peaks in Indus River System likely to turn violent: FFC

9 minutes ago
Russia, African Countries to Join Forces to Lift S ..

Russia, African Countries to Join Forces to Lift Sanctions on African States - D ..

9 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers cond ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences to UAE President over ..

9 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions peacefully conclude amid ..

9th Muharram processions peacefully conclude amid tight security in Dera

1 hour ago
 Durrani condoles demise of Dr. Tariq Fazal's son

Durrani condoles demise of Dr. Tariq Fazal's son

1 hour ago
 Hyderabad Range police to deploy 19,000 personnel ..

Hyderabad Range police to deploy 19,000 personnel for Ashura security

1 hour ago
 ATH launches free Cornea transplantation service

ATH launches free Cornea transplantation service

1 hour ago

More Stories From World