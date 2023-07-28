Russia, African Nations to Promote Deeper BRICS-Africa Partnership - Declaration

Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting African leaders agreed at the second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg on Friday to bolster ties between Africa and BRICS as well as establish dialogue between the African Union and Eurasian security blocs, a joint declaration read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and visiting African leaders agreed at the second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg on Friday to bolster ties between Africa and BRICS as well as establish dialogue between the African Union and Eurasian security blocs, a joint declaration read.

The 74-point document says the heads of state and government of Russia and African countries as well as the African Union and Africa's leading integration organizations agreed to "help enhance the BRICS-Africa partnership and establish the Collective Security Treaty Organization-African Union dialogue, as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-African Union dialogue."