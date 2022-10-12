Russia, African Partners to Prepare New Cooperation Schemes for 2nd Summit - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russia and its African partners are planning to prepare new cooperation schemes ahead of the second Russia-Africa Summit as well as to establish an efficient information partnership with African countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large Oleg Ozerov said on Wednesday.

"Both you (Africa) and we (Russia) need time to create new mechanisms of cooperation, and we will work hard to prepare for the next forum to establish these instruments and schemes," Ozerov said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week (REW) in Moscow.

The diplomat also said that Russia has a "very good credit history" with African countries.

"We have trained hundreds of thousands of specialists for Africa, and Africa knows that Russia did it without seeking to profit, which ultimately integrated into the development of our relations," Ozerov added.

The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 23-24, 2019, and was co-hosted by Egypt. The participating states outlined priority areas for economic cooperation with the aim of achieving concrete goals in the coming years. These cover Russian-African cooperation in a variety of fields, including politics, security, the economy, science, technology and culture.

The REW conference, dedicated to global energy in a multipolar world, started on Wednesday and will run until Friday. The agenda includes cooperation on global markets, new solutions for the fuel and energy sector, technological sovereignty and digital transformation, as well as ecology and climate issues.

Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.