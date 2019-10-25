Russia, African States May Develop Roadmap for Collaboration by 2020 - Bogdanov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russia and African nations are likely to develop a roadmap for joint work before the end of the year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said Thursday.

"Now we are summing up the results of the summit and the economic forum, we will prepare a roadmap, a plan for the implementation of the agreements that have been reached here [in Russia] politically and economically," Bogdanov told reporters following the Russia-Africa Summit.

The deputy foreign minister added that basic documents were signed between Russia and the African Union Commission during the two days of the summit.

"There is now a good basis for transferring all our work on the African continent to a fundamentally new height," Bogdanov said.

According to the official, the document is planned to be developed in the near future.

"I hope, of course. The faster the better. Now there are good dynamics, and we need to not only preserve it, but maybe give extra speed to these processes," he said when responding to a question on the likelihood of developing the roadmap before the end of the year.

Bogdanov expressed his belief that all the summit's participants were satisfied with the two-day events and meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as other high ranking officials, entrepreneurs and other experts.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 23-24. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.