UrduPoint.com

Russia, African Union Call For Urgent Ceasefire In Ethiopia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 10:28 PM

Russia, African Union Call for Urgent Ceasefire in Ethiopia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia and the African Union (AU) have called for an urgent ceasefire in Ethiopia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia and the African Union (AU) have called for an urgent ceasefire in Ethiopia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides have exchanged opinions on a wide range of topics of common interest related to the situation in the Horn of Africa. The focus of the discussion was on the quick settlement of the military and political crises in Ethiopia. The sides have underlined the need for a reliable ceasefire on both sides of the intra-Ethiopian conflict and the restoration of humanitarian access to the regions affected by the hostilities," the ministry said following a Moscow meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo.

Lavrov and Obasanjo also discussed the situation in Somalia and Sudan, which neighbor Ethiopia. The two diplomats agreed that external interference in the internal affairs of Sudan as a sovereign country is counter-productive.

Earlier in November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), who are advancing toward the country's capital Addis Ababa despite a ceasefire agreement signed in spring.

A number of Western publications have reported that nine Ethiopian opposition factions formed a new alliance at the beginning of the month with the aim of replacing the current government and establish a transitional governing body. The alliance allegedly includes large anti-government forces, including the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which Addis Ababa considers terrorist groups. An agreement to form the alliance was reportedly signed in Washington.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Terrorist Army Moscow Russia Washington Parliament Addis Ababa Alliance Ethiopia Sudan November From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Busines ..

UAE-Turkey Joint Economic Committee renews Business Council Agreement

1 minute ago
 European Commission Vows to Create Tools to Combat ..

European Commission Vows to Create Tools to Combat Use of People for Political P ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly passes three bills, two resolution ..

Punjab Assembly passes three bills, two resolutions

3 minutes ago
 Coalition Agreement on New German Government May B ..

Coalition Agreement on New German Government May Be Presented on November 24 - R ..

3 minutes ago
 PDM destined to fail: Farrukh Habib

PDM destined to fail: Farrukh Habib

3 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Rawalpindi Sasta Bazar

Fire erupts in Rawalpindi Sasta Bazar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.