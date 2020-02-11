UrduPoint.com
Russia-African Union Meetings Should Include More Ministers - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:49 PM

Annual meetings of top Russian and African Union diplomats should include officials in charge of other departments, Oleg Ozerov, the deputy chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Africa Department said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Annual meetings of top Russian and African Union diplomats should include officials in charge of other departments, Oleg Ozerov, the deputy chief of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Africa Department said Tuesday.

Russian and African leaders held the first-ever Russia-Africa summit last fall.

They agreed to make it a regular event and have foreign ministers' meetings in-between the summits.

"As we imagine it, the first ministerial should include not only foreign ministers but also those from ministries and agencies that are interested the most in deepening ties with the African continent," Ozerov said.

The official, who spoke during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, said ministerials were expected to take place later this year and the next year, followed by a second summit in 2022.

