Russia Again Urges US to Consider Early Summit on Iran - Deputy Foreign Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russia calls on the United States to consider the need to hold an online summit on Iran as soon as possible, since many contradictions have accumulated on this issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia remained fully committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program, and proposed to hold an online meeting of leaders of the UN Security Council member states with the participation of the leaders of Germany and Iran in the very near future in order to avoid an aggravation of the situation. When asked if he would support the initiative of Russia, US President Donald Trump replied that Washington would wait until the end of the US elections in November.

"We regret the signal that we received from Washington regarding the proposal to organize an online summit, but I want to note that the US side did not reject the idea in principle, it spoke in favor of postponing it to a later date. Of course, the delay may have a number of complications," Ryabkov told Russian journalists in Vienna.

He explained that Putin had proposed to hold the summit urgently and without delay.

"The reasons are clear: there has accumulated � not to say critical, but close to this � a mass of contradictions, tensions, even confrontations on the Iranian issue, and an open and deep conversation of top leaders about what to do with this and how to go out is needed now more than ever," he explained.

Ryabkov noted that the United States believes that its policy of maximum pressure will be effective, but "this policy did not work before, it will not work now." According to the deputy minister, the US is also "mistaken" if it believes that it can implement the arms embargo against Iran, despite failure of the UN initiative.

"The stubbornness with which the United States is moving on this issue, acting literally ahead of time and without looking back at any kind of arguments, is a direct path to a very serious crisis in the UN Security Council, a blow to the system of international relations. This will be another reminder of how flawed and vicious unilateral approach is," the diplomat said.

According to Ryabkov, this does not add confidence that the JCPOA will continue, while he admitted that Washington, perhaps, is pursuing the goal of destroying the JCPOA and "attacking the authority of the UN Security Council."

"But we have a radically opposite view of what and how to do. We nevertheless urge Washington to weigh pros and cons and once again take a closer look at the proposal of the Russian President, analyze what the alternative might be and what the advantages might be from the implementation of this idea," he added.