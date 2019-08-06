Russia Against Anti-Venezuelan Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is against blocking by Washington of Venezuela's assets, it is necessary to stop sanctions against Caracas, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Moscow is against blocking by Washington of Venezuela 's assets, it is necessary to stop sanctions against Caracas , the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have consistently opposed the 'sanctions spiral', remaining a responsible member of the international community and a reliable partner for all countries," it said.

The ministry said Moscow viewed the blocking of Venezuela's state assets by the United States as economic terror.