Russia Against Anti-Venezuelan Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 10:21 PM

Moscow is against blocking by Washington of Venezuela's assets, it is necessary to stop sanctions against Caracas, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Moscow is against blocking by Washington of Venezuela's assets, it is necessary to stop sanctions against Caracas, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We have consistently opposed the 'sanctions spiral', remaining a responsible member of the international community and a reliable partner for all countries," it said.

The ministry said Moscow viewed the blocking of Venezuela's state assets by the United States as economic terror.

