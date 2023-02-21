UrduPoint.com

Russia Against Any Military Activity That Threatens Korean Peninsula - Polyanskiy

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 09:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia opposes any military activity that threatens the security of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asian countries, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

He said Russia has repeatedly pointed out to all parties the need to show restraint and confirm with practical steps the readiness to resume dialogue.

"However, instead, we see a sharp increase in military activity in Northeast Asia, which only aggravates the situation and delays the political and diplomatic settlement of Korean Peninsula problems," Polyanskiy said.

"Today we heard a lot about the missile launch, but no attention was paid... to the fact that the day before the authorities of the Republic of Korea and the US announced a command and post exercise, including, according to media reports, a visit to the port with American nuclear-equipped submarines, as well as the conduct of the Freedom Shield field exercise in March. The very next day after the launch, the United States and the Republic of Korea organized a joint air exercise involving strategic bombers," he said.

