Russia Against Attempts to Involve NATO in Arctic Region - Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia is against making NATO involved in the Arctic region, and favors resuming meetings of the Arctic Council member states' chiefs of general staff, acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"There is no reason to introduce some military methods of work in the Arctic, and in this respect we consider wrong the attempts to draw NATO into this region ... We favor resuming the previous practice, when heads of general staffs of the armed forces of the Arctic Council member states held meetings just to maintain trust, and we suggest resuming such meetings," Lavrov said at an annual press conference.