UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Against Attempts To 'Whip Up Hype' Around Situation In Myanmar - Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russia Against Attempts to 'Whip Up Hype' Around Situation in Myanmar - Envoy to UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, on Friday called against attempts to "whip up hype" around the situation in Myanmar during the UN Human Rights Council session on the recent military coup in the Asian country.

On February 1, Myanmar faced a coup as the military arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials after accusing them of election fraud. The military declared a state of emergency for one year, pledging to hold a new election after it expires.

The UNHRC is holding a special session "the Human Rights Implications of the Crisis in Myanmar" on Friday after a joint request by the United Kingdom and the European Union. A draft resolution, seen by Sputnik, calls for releasing all those detained and lifting the state of emergency.

"Existing issues in the field of human rights must be resolved together with the interested countries [Myanmar] in the framework of open dialogue and cooperation. Today's special session is clearly not conducive to this. We call for an end to attempts to artificially whip up hype around the situation in Myanmar," Gatilov said at the HRC session.

The Russian diplomat mentioned that resolving the dispute between the military and civilian government in Myanmar lies within the nation's internal affairs. The same view was shared by China's ambassador to the UN, Chen Xu.

"China is not in favor of holding this special session by the Human Rights Council. What happened in Myanmar is essentially Myanmar's internal affairs," Chen said.

In addition, Belarus and Venezuela have voiced doubts over the need of holding the HRC special session.

Related Topics

Election Resolution United Nations Russia China European Union San Geneva Same United Kingdom Myanmar Belarus Venezuela February All Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

12 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

40 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

57 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

1 hour ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

1 hour ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.