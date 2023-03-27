Russia Against Behind-the-Scenes Discussion of Transfer of Submarines to Australia - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Russia is not satisfied with behind-the-scenes consideration of the issue of the transfer of nuclear-powered submarines by the United States to Australia, an open discussion is needed, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, AUKUS (the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) announced a multi-phased plan to supply Australia with conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines and technology for their production.

"We advocate that this issue be discussed openly, with the participation of all interested parties, primarily the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) board of Governors, as has always been the case in the history of the Agency: any innovations in the field of safeguards were tested in an open format during discussions.

(AUKUS) is trying to resolve these issues behind the scenes, exclusively with the IAEA Secretariat. We are not satisfied with this option," Ulyanov said.

He added that Russia and China are actively opposing the behind-the-scenes discussions and called for a competent, professional, and depoliticized consideration of this issue from the perspective of nuclear non-proliferation and IAEA safeguards.