Russia Against Cuba's Economic Blockade, Supports Havana's Demands To Lift It - Medvedev

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russia Against Cuba's Economic Blockade, Supports Havana's Demands to Lift It - Medvedev

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Moscow opposes the economic blockade of Cuba and supports Havana's justified demands to lift it, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday during Russian-Cuban talks in Havana.

"We strongly oppose the economic, trade, and financial blockade of Cuba. We fully support Havana's fair demands to end it," Medvedev said, adding that the two countries will continue to strengthen their strategic partnership.

The head of the Russian government emphasized that the Russian business sector is ready to participate in the modernization of various Cuban industries.

"We, with Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez [Cuban President], reaffirmed our commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership, and the documents that have just been signed prove this better than our words. We agreed to continue to actively support joint large-scale projects in various areas - transport, infrastructure, agriculture, and, of course, energy, high technology, and digital development," Medvedev said following the talks with Diaz-Canel and the signing ceremony of joint Russian-Cuban agreements.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is visiting the island nation in the Caribbean on October 3-4.

