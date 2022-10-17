Russia Against Demilitarization of ZNPP, Surrounding Areas - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Russia rules out the possibility of demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and surrounding areas as the facility needs protection, Deputy Representative on Disarmament at the UN First Committee Konstantin Vorontsov said on Monday.

"We completely rule out the so-called demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the area around it, which will lead to a decrease in its protection and an increase in the threat of terrorist acts, as well as the emergence of conditions for a counteroffensive by the armed forces of Ukraine," the diplomat said, adding that the facility should be always protected.