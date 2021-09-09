Russia Against Syria Becoming Arena of Confrontation Between Third Countries - Lavrov

Russia is against the Syrian territory becoming an arena of confrontation between third countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russia is against the Syrian territory becoming an arena of confrontation between third countries, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Speaking of Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, we are against Syria turning into an arena of confrontation between third countries.

And in this regard, we do not want the Syrian territory to be used against Israel, or against anyone else, and the practical issues that arise in this regard, substantively, on a daily basis, are discussed between our military. I think this practice has proven to be useful. Today we agreed that it will be continued," Lavrov said during a press conference after negotiations with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.