Russia Against UK Sending Long-Range Cruise Missiles To Kiev, Will Respond To Move

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russia Against UK Sending Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Kiev, Will Respond to Move

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Russia is against the UK's decision to send Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles from to Ukraine and will deliver an adequate response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing Western officials, that the UK had sent Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles from to Ukraine after received guarantees from Kiev that they would not be used against targets in Russia.

"(We are) very negative (about such deliveries). This will require an adequate response from our military, who, naturally, from a military point of view, will make appropriate decisions," Peskov told reporters.

