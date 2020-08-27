UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Against Virtual Format Of Meetings On Syria - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:01 AM

Russia Against Virtual Format of Meetings on Syria - Envoy

Russia is against the virtual format of meetings on Syria, since this type of communication leaves an opportunity to avoid reaching specific results, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia is against the virtual format of meetings on Syria, since this type of communication leaves an opportunity to avoid reaching specific results, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday.

"An opinion was expressed and some representatives suggested the idea of switching to a virtual format of communication. But nevertheless, it is better to have physical communication when you look into each other's eyes. In a virtual format, you can always find ways to avoid achieving concrete results," he told reporters.

In this case, everyone is interested in the Geneva consultations leading to the achievement of concrete results, he added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Geneva

Recent Stories

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

33 minutes ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

34 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

51 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

57 minutes ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt takes special measures to maintain law ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.