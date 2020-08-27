Russia Against Virtual Format of Meetings on Syria - Envoy

Russia is against the virtual format of meetings on Syria, since this type of communication leaves an opportunity to avoid reaching specific results, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia is against the virtual format of meetings on Syria, since this type of communication leaves an opportunity to avoid reaching specific results, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said Wednesday.

"An opinion was expressed and some representatives suggested the idea of switching to a virtual format of communication. But nevertheless, it is better to have physical communication when you look into each other's eyes. In a virtual format, you can always find ways to avoid achieving concrete results," he told reporters.

In this case, everyone is interested in the Geneva consultations leading to the achievement of concrete results, he added.