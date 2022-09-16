(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russia in general agreed that Ukraine's security should be guaranteed by major powers but then this was delayed, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"As for security guarantees (to Ukraine): there were rather tough guarantees, guarantees were required from our side, the main NATO countries, regional countries, including Turkey, in general, we agreed with this in general, there were some things that required such minor adjustments but we agreed in general.

This is a very important demand but Kiev authorities than delayed it," Putin told reporters.

The Russian president also said that Kiev's position changes almost every day as Moscow asked for security guarantees before the special operation but did not receive a response.