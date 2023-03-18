Russia Agreed to Extend Grain Deal for 60 Days - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia has agreed to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative for 60 days instead of 120, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that all parties to the grain deal have been notified

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Russia has agreed to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative for 60 days instead of 120, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Saturday, adding that all parties to the grain deal have been notified.

"We see the reports from the parties to the grain deal that the agreement has been extended for 120 days, but we have repeatedly said � both the (Russian) Foreign Ministry and Russia's representatives to the United Nations � that the Russian side has notified all parties to the deal that it extended the deal for 60 days," Zakharova said.

"All parties have been notified about this, and not only orally, but also through special (diplomatic) notes," she added.