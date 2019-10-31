UrduPoint.com
Russia Agrees To Boost Cooperation With India Against Terrorism - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Russia Agrees to Boost Cooperation With India Against Terrorism - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Russia and India have agreed to strengthen their joint efforts in combating terrorism and its financial support within multilateral forums such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Financial Action Task Force, and the five BRICS countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the 11th meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism took place in New Delhi, chaired by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and Indian External Affairs Ministry's Secretary Vijay Thakur Singh.

"Both sides agreed that united efforts should be made to fight against terrorism and terrorism financing at multilateral forums including the UN, BRICS, FATF and SCO. It was decided that the next meeting will be held in Russia on mutually convenient dates," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed measures to strengthen and deepen the anti-terrorism cooperation by intensifying the exchange of data and experience, conducting regular meetings at the expert level, growing potential in the areas of mutual interest.

"Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasized the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner without any double standards. They exchanged views on threats posed by terrorist entities globally and in their respective regions as well as ongoing concerns over terrorism in the South Asia region," the ministry said.

India has a vested interest in broadening its counter-terrorism partnerships with other countries as its home region of South Asia has been a hotbed for radical terrorist movements for many years due to its complex history involving many different ethnic and religious groups trying to establish their independence from already existing states.

