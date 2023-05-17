Russia Agrees to Extend Grain Deal in Hope All Issues Raised Will Be Resolved - Nebenzia

Russia agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal with the hope that all issues with its implementation will be resolved, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced an extension of the grain deal for another two months. The deal, which is meant to facilitate exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products amid conflict, was due to expire on May 18.

"Because we still do not lose hope that the problems that we are raising will be sorted out. The sooner the better," Nebenzia told reporters.