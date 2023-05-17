UrduPoint.com

Russia Agrees To Extend Grain Deal In Hope All Issues Raised Will Be Resolved - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Russia Agrees to Extend Grain Deal in Hope All Issues Raised Will Be Resolved - Nebenzia

Russia agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal with the hope that all issues with its implementation will be resolved, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal with the hope that all issues with its implementation will be resolved, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced an extension of the grain deal for another two months. The deal, which is meant to facilitate exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products amid conflict, was due to expire on May 18.

"Because we still do not lose hope that the problems that we are raising will be sorted out. The sooner the better," Nebenzia told reporters.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Russia Tayyip Erdogan May All

Recent Stories

UAE Maritime Week supports MOEI&#039;s ‘She of C ..

UAE Maritime Week supports MOEI&#039;s ‘She of Calibre’ initiative

4 minutes ago
 Biden Says to Be in Constant Contact With Team on ..

Biden Says to Be in Constant Contact With Team on Debt Ceiling Negotiations Whil ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says Will Be Meeting 'Soon Enough' With Chin ..

Biden Says Will Be Meeting 'Soon Enough' With China's Xi

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invites S. ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invites S. Korean investors to invest in ..

40 seconds ago
 Addl. IGP visits under treatment cop

Addl. IGP visits under treatment cop

42 seconds ago
 DC for taking strict action against illegal paddy ..

DC for taking strict action against illegal paddy cultivation

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.