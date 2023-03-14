Russia Agrees to Only 60-Day Grain Deal Extension as Deal Not Fully Implemented - Diplomat

Russia has decided to extend the grain deal only for 60 days due to the lack of progress in the issue of the supply of Russian food and fertilizers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russia has decided to extend the grain deal only for 60 days due to the lack of progress in the issue of the supply of Russian food and fertilizers, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Tuesday.

Moscow took note of the UN efforts aimed at unblocking exports of Russian food and fertilizers, the diplomat said. At the same time, Moscow notes that Russian shipping companies and banks continue to face sanctions and barriers introduced by Washington, Brussels and London that supposedly do not apply to Russian food and fertilizers.

"As you know, there has already been an extension of the Ukrainian part of the unified package for another 120 days. But we see that there are no changes, we see that there are no results. In this situation, we cannot continue the work, as if everything is going smoothly, without failures and without distortions in the implementation of the ... agreements that were signed in Istanbul. This explains why the Russian side decided to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative not for the initial 120 days, but for 60 days," Vershinin told reporters.