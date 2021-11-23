UrduPoint.com

Russia Agrees With India On Localization Of Ka-226T Helicopters - Official

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:59 PM

All issues regarding the production site of Ka-226T multirole helicopters in India have been agreed upon with the customer, Andrey Boginsky, the Director General of Russian Helicopters holding (part of Rostec), told Sputnik

The talks on the supply and site of production of 200 Ka-226Ts in India have been underway since 2015. Moscow is expected to supply New Delhi 60 helicopters, and 140 others are set to be assembled in India.

"We are acting within the framework of the inter-governmental agreement, Rosoboronexport manages the commercial part of the agreement. Currently, all positions have been agreed upon, and we are awaiting the final decision of the Indian side," Boginsky said.

He stressed that Rosoboronexport is the main negotiator in this project.

"We have fulfilled everything that was required of us - we prepared all the necessary materials, negotiated with Indian companies as technology partners, concluded agreements of intent for localization, because the inter-governmental agreement contains a certain number of key systems and aggregates that must be localized," the director general added.

India and Russia decided to jointly produce Ka-226T helicopters in 2015. However, bilateral negotiations on the supply and launch of licensed production of Ka-226T in India have dragged on due to the issue of the level of domestic production.

