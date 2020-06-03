Russia Agrees With Trump That G7 Format Has Become Outdated - Ambassador to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia agrees with US President Donald Trump that the G7 format has become outdated, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Russia agrees with US President Donald Trump that the G7 format has become outdated, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday.

Trump has said recently he was rescheduling the US-chaired G7 summit for September and was planning to invite Russia and three other countries that are not part of the G7.

"We follow closely all statements of the US president, and we noted the US president's remark that the G7 format was looking outdated, as an outdated group of countries that does not reflect the situation in the world. Of course, we agree with this assessment," Antonov said as aired on Rossiya 1 channel.