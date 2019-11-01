Russia Agrees With United Nations Findings on Kosovo Police Incident - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russia agrees with the United Nations' findings regarding the arrest and injury of two UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) personnel by the so-called Kosovo police, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"We agree with the findings of the United Nations representatives, as regards the instants of detention and the beating by the Kosovo-Albanian Special Forces of UNMIK staff, in particular, Russian national Krasnoshchekov and the Serbian national Dimovic," Nebenzia said on Thursday. "This coincides with the findings of the Russian Investigative Committee."

Earlier on Thursday, UNMIK Head Zahir Tanin said the United Nations probe into the incident found that the Kosovo police force used excessive force when arresting the two UNMIK personnel earlier this year and has found no evidence to support claims the two engaged in any wrongdoing before being detained.