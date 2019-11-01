UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Agrees With United Nations Findings On Kosovo Police Incident - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:32 AM

Russia Agrees With United Nations Findings on Kosovo Police Incident - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Russia agrees with the United Nations' findings regarding the arrest and injury of two UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) personnel by the so-called Kosovo police, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"We agree with the findings of the United Nations representatives, as regards the instants of detention and the beating by the Kosovo-Albanian Special Forces of UNMIK staff, in particular, Russian national Krasnoshchekov and the Serbian national Dimovic," Nebenzia said on Thursday. "This coincides with the findings of the Russian Investigative Committee."

Earlier on Thursday, UNMIK Head Zahir Tanin said the United Nations probe into the incident found that the Kosovo police force used excessive force when arresting the two UNMIK personnel earlier this year and has found no evidence to support claims the two engaged in any wrongdoing before being detained.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

AED136.3 bn non-oil foreign merchandise trade thro ..

2 hours ago

Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C ..

3 hours ago

Buenos Aires Says Bolsonaro's Reaction to Argentin ..

3 hours ago

Germany's Merkel Sends Condolences Over Deadly Tra ..

3 hours ago

EU Allocates Almost $30Mln to Assist Moldova's Pol ..

3 hours ago

Pedersen to Meet Syria Civil Society Group After 1 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.