UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Agriculture Watchdog Has No Notice Of 'Wanted' Status Of Staffer Detained In Spain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 10:14 PM

Russia Agriculture Watchdog Has No Notice of 'Wanted' Status of Staffer Detained in Spain

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) has not received any official notification that Olesya Krasilova, an employee of the agriculture watchdog's subsidiary who is currently in custody in Spain, an aide to Rosselkhoznadzor head told reporters on Friday, adding that both the watchdog and the Russian Foreign Ministry are making effort to clarify the situation and provide assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) has not received any official notification that Olesya Krasilova, an employee of the agriculture watchdog's subsidiary who is currently in custody in Spain, an aide to Rosselkhoznadzor head told reporters on Friday, adding that both the watchdog and the Russian Foreign Ministry are making effort to clarify the situation and provide assistance.

The Spanish police detained Krasilova, who works for the All-Russian Center for Plants Quarantine, on February 14, as she was departing from the Tenerife South Airport. She was then placed into a penal facility on Tenerife. The woman had arrived in the country for a short business trip as part of an official delegation. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed earlier in the day the belief that Krasilova could have been placed into custody following a request by Washington.

"This February, she [Krasilova] took part in Spain, as part of an official Rosselkhoznadzor delegation, in the work of an expert group of the European and Mediterranean Plant Protection Organization, which focused on phytosanitary measures regarding potatoes.

The Russian Federation and Rosselkhoznadzor, as a member of international organizations, have not received any official notification or request saying that the expert is internationally wanted," Yulia Melano told reporters.

She added that Krasilova, working for the organization as a translator since mid-2019, had participated in many business trips and had never faced any problems when crossing borders.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry and Rosselkhoznadzor are using all the possible channels to clarify the situation and provide assistance to Olesya Krasilova. We have not yet received any answer from the Spanish side," Melano said, noting that Krasilova and her family will be provided with all the necessary help.

Related Topics

Police Business Russia Washington Agriculture Spain February Women Family All From Airport Employment

Recent Stories

British parliament delegation concerned over human ..

1 minute ago

Present government committed to provide employment ..

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide employment to youth: Mur ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 12 bln Ehsaas Punjab programme to be launched s ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh Information minister to hold Khulli Katchehr ..

9 minutes ago

Seed packets being provided for promotion of kitch ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.