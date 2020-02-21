Russia Agriculture Watchdog Has No Notice of 'Wanted' Status of Staffer Detained in Spain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) has not received any official notification that Olesya Krasilova, an employee of the agriculture watchdog's subsidiary who is currently in custody in Spain, an aide to Rosselkhoznadzor head told reporters on Friday, adding that both the watchdog and the Russian Foreign Ministry are making effort to clarify the situation and provide assistance.

The Spanish police detained Krasilova, who works for the All-Russian Center for Plants Quarantine, on February 14, as she was departing from the Tenerife South Airport. She was then placed into a penal facility on Tenerife. The woman had arrived in the country for a short business trip as part of an official delegation. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed earlier in the day the belief that Krasilova could have been placed into custody following a request by Washington.

"This February, she [Krasilova] took part in Spain, as part of an official Rosselkhoznadzor delegation, in the work of an expert group of the European and Mediterranean Plant Protection Organization, which focused on phytosanitary measures regarding potatoes.

The Russian Federation and Rosselkhoznadzor, as a member of international organizations, have not received any official notification or request saying that the expert is internationally wanted," Yulia Melano told reporters.

She added that Krasilova, working for the organization as a translator since mid-2019, had participated in many business trips and had never faced any problems when crossing borders.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry and Rosselkhoznadzor are using all the possible channels to clarify the situation and provide assistance to Olesya Krasilova. We have not yet received any answer from the Spanish side," Melano said, noting that Krasilova and her family will be provided with all the necessary help.