Russia Aimed At Substantive Dialogue With NATO, Excludes Talks For Talks' Sake - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 01:12 PM

Russia expects concrete results from the upcoming dialogue with NATO on security guarantees and is prepared for a substantive and operational conversation, but will refuse talks for the sake of talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik

Russia-NATO Council meeting on Moscow's security proposals will be held on January 12.

"The truth is that, indeed, we want to have a substantive, prompt conversation, because the situation requires it, and, of course, we prioritize achieving concrete results, namely making a decision that really improves the situation in the field of military security in Europe. We will not negotiate for the sake of negotiations," Grushko added.

Russia will be represented by an interdepartmental delegation comprising officials from the Foreign and Defense Ministries, the diplomat went on, adding that he will be a part of the group.

"We proceed from the assumption that the (Russian) military will not only attend the meeting but also participate directly in the discussion of military security issues," he explained.

Grushko recalled that Russia has no accredited representative to NATO since the alliance took "unfriendly steps" against the Russian diplomatic presence in Brussels, which has left no structures to mutually determine the makeup of either side of the upcoming talks.

"Who will be on the NATO side to sit at the microphone or be part of those people who will be invited to this meeting is not discussed, nor is the agenda being discussed since there are no structures today that could deal with this. NATO has decided to stop all activities of the Russia-NATO Council, except for the political dialogue," he said.

The level of NATO military representatives at the meeting will show the alliance's readiness for the serious dialogue, the diplomat noted.

"Since the focus is on military security issues, we assume that high-ranking military personnel from NATO will participate in this meeting. This, by the way, will indicate their readiness for a serious, business-like conversation on all essential aspects of military security in Europe," he said.

Russia published its proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States on December 17, seeking to prevent the alliance's further expansion eastward and ban the deployment of Russian and American intermediate and shorter-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other stipulations.

