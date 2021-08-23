UrduPoint.com

Russia Aims At Making Over 100,000 Electric Vehicles Per Year By 2028, Double By 2030

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:42 PM

Russia Aims at Making Over 100,000 Electric Vehicles Per Year by 2028, Double by 2030

The Russian government has set a goal to increase the production of electric vehicles in the country to over 100,000 units per year by 2028, and over 200,000 by 2030, according to a new strategy for the development of production and use of electric road transport in Russia until 2030 unveiled on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Russian government has set a goal to increase the production of electric vehicles in the country to over 100,000 units per year by 2028, and over 200,000 by 2030, according to a new strategy for the development of production and use of electric road transport in Russia until 2030 unveiled on Monday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced at a government meeting earlier in the day that he approved the strategy, noting the future is in electric vehicles or cars that use "greener" energy sources.

According to the document, published by the government, Russia is set to increase the production of electric vehicles from 2,500 units per year in 2022 to 115,000 and 217,000 units per year in 2028 and 2030, respectively.

Russia has already created a sector for the development and production of electric vehicles, the document said, noting that several projects are also being undertaken in the field, focused on different market segments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vehicles Road Market From Government

Recent Stories

AJK President calls for EU's vibrant role to help ..

AJK President calls for EU's vibrant role to help resolved Kashmir issue

3 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre allows using all to mu ..

Integrated Transport Centre allows using all to multi-storey car parking spaces ..

16 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on Chief of Staff of Eritrean ..

US Imposes Sanctions on Chief of Staff of Eritrean Defense Forces - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 National Assembly body demands MoCC to set separat ..

National Assembly body demands MoCC to set separate EV regulatory board

3 minutes ago
 Equities and oil bounce back from last week's tumb ..

Equities and oil bounce back from last week's tumble

3 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to collect statistics of newly ..

Efforts being made to collect statistics of newly born children: Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.