Russia Aims at Making Over 100,000 Electric Vehicles Per Year by 2028, Double by 2030

The Russian government has set a goal to increase the production of electric vehicles in the country to over 100,000 units per year by 2028, and over 200,000 by 2030, according to a new strategy for the development of production and use of electric road transport in Russia until 2030 unveiled on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Russian government has set a goal to increase the production of electric vehicles in the country to over 100,000 units per year by 2028, and over 200,000 by 2030, according to a new strategy for the development of production and use of electric road transport in Russia until 2030 unveiled on Monday.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced at a government meeting earlier in the day that he approved the strategy, noting the future is in electric vehicles or cars that use "greener" energy sources.

According to the document, published by the government, Russia is set to increase the production of electric vehicles from 2,500 units per year in 2022 to 115,000 and 217,000 units per year in 2028 and 2030, respectively.

Russia has already created a sector for the development and production of electric vehicles, the document said, noting that several projects are also being undertaken in the field, focused on different market segments.