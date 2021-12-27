Russia Aims to Agree on Security Guarantees Based on Its Proposals - Foreign Ministry Sergei Ryabkov

Moscow's goal is to agree on security guarantees with the United States and NATO based on Russian proposals, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Moscow's goal is to agree on security guarantees with the United States and NATO based on Russian proposals, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.

"And in general, the task has been set to come to an agreement on the platform that we put on the table," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Monday.