Russia aims to double trade with Africa in 5 years: Putin

Sochi, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia would aim to double trade with Africa over the next five years, at the opening of a summit aimed at reviving Moscow's ties with the continent.

"We currently export to Africa $25 billion worth of food -- which is more than we export in arms, at $15 billion. In the next four to five years I think we should be able to double this trade, at least," he told African leaders at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.