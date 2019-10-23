UrduPoint.com
Russia Aims To Double Trade With Africa In 5 Years: Putin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Russia aims to double trade with Africa in 5 years: Putin

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia would aim to double trade with Africa over the next five years, at the opening of a summit aimed at reviving Moscow's ties with the continent

Sochi, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia would aim to double trade with Africa over the next five years, at the opening of a summit aimed at reviving Moscow's ties with the continent.

"We currently export to Africa $25 billion worth of food -- which is more than we export in arms, at $15 billion. In the next four to five years I think we should be able to double this trade, at least," he told African leaders at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

