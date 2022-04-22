UrduPoint.com

Russia Aims To Take Full Control Over Donbas, Southern Ukraine - Military Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Russia Aims to Take Full Control Over Donbas, Southern Ukraine - Military Official

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Goals of the second phase of Russia's military operation in Ukraine include establishing full control over the Donbas region and southern Ukraine, the acting commander of the Central Military District, Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev, said on Friday.

"Since the beginning of the second phase of the special operation, it has already begun, literally two days ago, one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine, this will ensure a land corridor to Crimea," Minnekaev said at the annual meeting of the Union of Defense Industries of the Sverdlovsk Region.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI go ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks Asad Umar’s briefing on PTI govt’s initiatives of public i ..

10 minutes ago
 PM summons NSC session today

PM summons NSC session today

35 minutes ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,931 confirmed, 15,698 asymptomatic

46 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Friday

46 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 9,390 new community cases of COVID-19

46 minutes ago
 President Alvi administers oath to three ministers

President Alvi administers oath to three ministers

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.