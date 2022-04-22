Russia Aims to Take Full Control Over Donbas, Southern Ukraine - Military Official

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Goals of the second phase of Russia's military operation in Ukraine include establishing full control over the Donbas region and southern Ukraine, the acting commander of the Central Military District, Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev, said on Friday.

"Since the beginning of the second phase of the special operation, it has already begun, literally two days ago, one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine, this will ensure a land corridor to Crimea," Minnekaev said at the annual meeting of the Union of Defense Industries of the Sverdlovsk Region.