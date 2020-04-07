UrduPoint.com
Russia Airlifts Nationals Form Tokyo After Resumption Of Rescue Flights - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:49 PM

Russia Airlifts Nationals Form Tokyo After Resumption of Rescue Flights - Source

The first group of Russian nationals abroad have arrived in Vladivostok from Japan on Tuesday after Russia lifted the ban on evacuation flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, an airline representative has told Sputnik

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The first group of Russian nationals abroad have arrived in Vladivostok from Japan on Tuesday after Russia lifted the ban on evacuation flights due to the coronavirus pandemic, an airline representative has told Sputnik.

"The plane landed at 16:08 [06:08 GMT] bringing Russian nationals," the source from S7 airlines told Sputnik.

Russia's coronavirus response center on Monday announced the resumption of international flights in order to repatriate its citizens abroad after an April 4 ban.

Russian airline S7 said it had received permission to airlift citizens from Tokyo and two flights from Bangkok.

