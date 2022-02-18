Moscow is seriously concerned about the ongoing statements from Kiev that it will not negotiate with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Moscow is seriously concerned about the ongoing statements from Kiev that it will not negotiate with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We highlighted serious concern about the ongoing statements of official Kiev that it will not conduct a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk," Lavrov said following talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

The minister added that this is "a direct refusal to comply with the Minsk agreements."