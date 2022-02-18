UrduPoint.com

Russia Alarmed By Kiev's Ongoing Refusal To Engage In Talks With DPR, LPR - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 05:31 PM

Russia Alarmed by Kiev's Ongoing Refusal to Engage in Talks With DPR, LPR - Lavrov

Moscow is seriously concerned about the ongoing statements from Kiev that it will not negotiate with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Moscow is seriously concerned about the ongoing statements from Kiev that it will not negotiate with the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We highlighted serious concern about the ongoing statements of official Kiev that it will not conduct a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Luhansk," Lavrov said following talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

The minister added that this is "a direct refusal to comply with the Minsk agreements."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: M ..

Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 Journalists hold protest against murder, registrat ..

Journalists hold protest against murder, registration of false cases against Saa ..

18 seconds ago
 Meeting discusses plan to prevent spread of dengue ..

Meeting discusses plan to prevent spread of dengue

19 seconds ago
 Russia to Seek Fair Approach From US, NATO on Secu ..

Russia to Seek Fair Approach From US, NATO on Security Guarantees - Lavrov

21 seconds ago
 Russia Concerned Over Situation in Donbas - Lavrov

Russia Concerned Over Situation in Donbas - Lavrov

22 seconds ago
 ISO certification of Pakistani manufacturing produ ..

ISO certification of Pakistani manufacturing products stressed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>