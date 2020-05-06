UrduPoint.com
Russia Alarmed By Reports On Mercenaries' Attempt To Get Into Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

Russia Alarmed by Reports on Mercenaries' Attempt to Get Into Venezuela - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Moscow is alarmed by information about an attempt by a group of mercenaries to get into Venezuela to carry out terrorist attacks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We were alarmed by the information about the attempt of a group of mercenaries to land on the territory of Venezuela to carry out terrorist acts against representatives of the legitimate authorities of this country and its leadership," the ministry said in a statement.

The actions of the mercenaries who tried to land in Venezuela to carry out the attacks deserve an unconditional and decisive condemnation, the ministry stressed.

"Especially now, when all countries ” and Venezuela is no exception ” are facing the global relentless threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the fight against which requires the unification of efforts of all. Ignoring this challenge is the lot of those who are indifferent to destinies of Venezuelan citizens and the future of this country," it said.

Moscow expressed support for the proposal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on a humanitarian agreement involving all political forces of the country.

"We support the proposal of President Maduro to conclude a 'large humanitarian agreement' for all political forces of Venezuela," the ministry said.

This agreement even applies to those who are grouped around the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself the interim head of state, it added.

The ministry noted that Russia would continue to do everything necessary so that the people of Venezuela could independently solve the problems they face in a peaceful way, through a broad national dialogue, without dictatorship, ultimatums and sanctions.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said Colombian militants had tried to invade the northern state of La Guaira on speed boats early in the morning. Maduro said the incursion had aimed to assassinate him. Eight militants were killed, and two others were captured in the counter-operation. Later reports said another eight people had been detained.

