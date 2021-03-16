UrduPoint.com
Russia Alarmed By Transfer Of Turkish Army's Equipment In Syria's Raqqa - Military

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russia is alarmed by the transfer of equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces and the ongoing fortification works in the Syrian province of Raqqa, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The Russian side is extremely alarmed by the transfer of military equipment of the Turkish Armed Forces and the construction of fortifications at strong points in the area of the settlement of Ayn Issa, Raqqa province. These actions violate the status quo established by the memorandum of understanding and undermine the efforts of both sides in resolving the Syrian conflict," Karpov said.

Over the past 24 hours no shelling by Turkey-controlled illegal armed formations was registered, he added.

