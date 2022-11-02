Russia Alarmed by US Appeal to Refuse Nuclear Cooperation With Moscow - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Russia is concerned about the US call on other countries to refuse to work with Moscow in the nuclear field and opposes politicization of the peaceful use of atomic energy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Russia invariably stands for equal access of all countries to the peaceful atom. We are extremely concerned about the politicization of this sphere by the collective West ..

. We intend to continue to develop international cooperation in the field of nuclear technology and fuel, focusing on interaction with states that are guided by common sense and their national interests," Zakharova told reporters.

The IAEA International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Energy in the 21st Century took place in Washington in late October. A Russian delegation planned to take part in the event but eventually did not make it, as the US did not issue visas.