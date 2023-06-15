UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Russia-Algeria Cooperation Within OPEC+ Contributes to Energy Markets Stabilization- Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Cooperation between Russia and Algeria within the framework of OPEC+ contributes to stabilization in the energy markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I would also like to note that Russian-Algerian coordination within the framework of multilateral formats and organizations is also at a good level.

Our efforts through OPEC+ and the forum of gas exporting countries contribute to the stabilization of world energy markets," Putin said during a meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

More Stories From World

