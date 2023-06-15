Russia, Algeria Leaders Sign Declaration on Enhancing Strategic Partnership Between States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed on Thursday a declaration on enhancing strategic partnership between the countries.

During narrow-format talks with his Algerian counterpart, Putin said that relations with Algeria are of particular importance for Russia and are of a strategic nature.

According to the Russian leader, the adoption of the declaration will mark the beginning of a new in bilateral relations.