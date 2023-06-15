UrduPoint.com

Russia, Algeria Presidents Discuss Situation In Ukraine, Sudan, Libya, Middle East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he discussed with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune the situation in Ukraine, Sudan, Libya and the Middles East.

"Among the regional issues, we talked about the situation in Libya, Sudan, Western Sahara, as well as the Palestinian-Israeli settlement," Putin said, following talks with Tebboune.

Putin added that he explained to his Algerian counterpart the Russian understanding of the key reasons of the conflict in Ukraine and an assessment of the current situation.

